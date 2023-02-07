Founders' Brewmaster explains unique process behind latest KBS creation

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

The Kentucky Breakfast Stout, or KBS, brand at Founders Brewing Company has always been a popular pick for beer-lovers in Beer City, USA and across the state.

The bourbon barrel-aged beer collection has been known for it's unique flavors, from Maple Mackinac Fudge to Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa and more.

Well, as of late last month, the newest style was added to the lineup — KBS Chocolate Cherry.

“This variant is inspired by cherry cordials, with both sweetness and tartness from the cherries balanced against layers of rich chocolate,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “These flavors are really complimentary to the coffee and bourbon notes that you’d expect from KBS, creating a fun new twist on a classic.”

Kosmicki added he's excited to see how far the KBS brand has come.

"It was a homebrew recipe that me and my buddy Nate Walser came up with and brewed it at Founders. (It was) one of our first experimental beers, and, you know, coming across some bourbon barrels, just decided to experiment — throwing it in there and seeing what happens. That was the start of our journey down barrel aging.”

As far as the beer-making process goes, it's very unique compared to some of their other products.

"It starts off fermenting in tanks, and then, when it's done fermenting, we'll transfer it into these barrels and give it a full year of aging," he said. "(Then), it's time to draw those flavors out of the wood and create new aromas and flavors.

The KBS Chocolate Cherry comes in at 11.6% ABV. You can now pick it up in 4-packs with 12 oz. bottles at stores and retailers across the country, but Kosmicki recommends you come into the Founders taproom in either Grand Rapids or Detroit and get is straight from the source.

