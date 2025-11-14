Former West Michigan law enforcement employee charged in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former law enforcement employee in West Michigan is facing two felony charges.

Riley Coffey, 25, was charged in August with 'accosting a child for immoral purposes' and 'computers - communicating with another to commit crime', according to online court records from 60th District Court in Muskegon County.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson told FOX 17 the charges followed an investigation by Michigan State Police. MSP did not provide additional information when contacted.

Bond for Coffey was set at $1,000 and was posted in August, according to online records.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Coffey was employed as court security for five days. The sheriff's office said they were notified of the MSP investigation and cooperated fully. The department did not confirm the specific dates of his employment but said he is no longer working for Allegan County.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department also confirmed that Coffey was previously employed with them but left the department before charges were filed.

FOX 17 has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Coffey is scheduled to be back in court next week.

