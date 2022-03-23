Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright remembered, honored by GVSU in 2013

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright is being rememembered after she died Wednesday at age 84.

Albright visited Grand Rapids in 2013 to receive one of Grand Valley State University's most prestigious awards. She was presented with the Colonel Ralph W. Hauenstein Fellowship Medal during a ceremony at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

During her visit, Albright spoke to an audience during an hour-long event titled "A History of Diplomacy with Madeleine Albright."

Albright’s visit to the museum coincided with the launch of an exhibit of her jewelry called “Read My Pins: The Madeleine Albright Collection”, which featured more than 200 pins that she used to share messages. That exhibit was on display for several months in 2014.

