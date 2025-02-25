(WXMI) — FOX 17 spoke with a former employee of Corewell Health, who says they were fired along with 190 other employees on Valentine's Day.

The former employee tells FOX 17 that they were told at 9:45 a.m. to get on a 10 a.m. Zoom call. That's when they got the news.

The former employee said most of the people fired were medical billers who worked remotely. The jobs, they said, were moved overseas.

Former employee: 191 Corewell Health employees, medical billers, fired

The former employee tells FOX 17 they were given seven weeks' pay and insurance through the end of March. They said some other employees fired were given two weeks' pay, while others received five weeks' pay.

Corewell Health issued FOX 17 the following statement:

“Like health systems across the country, we have made some staffing changes in some non-patient facing, administrative roles. These changes will help us continue to provide high-quality care for the long term in a challenging economic environment for health care. We are grateful for the contributions and service provided by our team members.”

FOX 17 spoke with Fettig Jobs about sudden loss of employment.

“First, that’s a really tough position to be in. When you don’t have work, and a lot of people can have their work define them as a person. And I’d say first, realize that it doesn’t define you,” Mike Fettig, president of Fettig Jobs, said.

Fettig offered job-search advice, including updating your resume and making sure your resume contains key words that may be used in the job search.

