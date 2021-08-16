Former Congressman Paul Mitchell dies from cancer

Former Congressman Paul Mitchell has died from cancer.
Mitchell announced in June he had been diagnosed with stage IV renal cancer.
In Dec. 2020 the Republican turned Independent announced he was retiring from public life at the end of his term.
He left the Republican Party in 2020 citing that he was upset with the party leadership's tolerance of President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election.
His wife Sherry released a statement on the passing of her husband.
Attorney General Danna Nessel released a statement on Mitchell's death Monday afternoon.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Congressman Mitchell’s passing – a public servant who will be remembered for standing up for our democracy. Paul refused to throw away his integrity to earn political points, and while we may have disagreed on many issues, I will always respect and admire him for his commitment to doing what was right until the very end. My thoughts remain with his loved ones.”