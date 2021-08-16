Former Congressman Paul Mitchell dies from cancer

Former Congressman Paul Mitchell has died from cancer.

Mitchell announced in June he had been diagnosed with stage IV renal cancer.

In Dec. 2020 the Republican turned Independent announced he was retiring from public life at the end of his term.

He left the Republican Party in 2020 citing that he was upset with the party leadership's tolerance of President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election.

His wife Sherry released a statement on the passing of her husband.

Attorney General Danna Nessel released a statement on Mitchell's death Monday afternoon.