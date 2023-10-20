Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former congressman mourns loss of family members in Gaza

Michigan Rep. Amash takes step toward presidential run, announces committee
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, joined at right Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, by votes with Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee to subpoena presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway for not appearing before the panel after allegations that she repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits political activity by government workers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Back in May, Rep. Amash, a co-founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, became the first Republican member of Congress to suggest that President Donald Trump should be impeached, putting him at odds with the GOP. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Michigan Rep. Amash takes step toward presidential run, announces committee
Posted at 7:48 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 19:48:37-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash said Friday that several of his relatives were killed in Gaza.

Amash shared a photo of two of his family members, Viola and Yara, on X (Twitter), saying they were sheltering at a church when a section of the building was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

Amash, a Republican turned Independent, served in the United States Congress from 2011-2021.

He did not say how many of his relatives lost their lives.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book