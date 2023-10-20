Former congressman mourns loss of family members in Gaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash said Friday that several of his relatives were killed in Gaza.

Amash shared a photo of two of his family members, Viola and Yara, on X (Twitter), saying they were sheltering at a church when a section of the building was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

I was really worried about this. 😔 With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as… pic.twitter.com/w5k1xEeTgF — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 20, 2023

Amash, a Republican turned Independent, served in the United States Congress from 2011-2021.

He did not say how many of his relatives lost their lives.

