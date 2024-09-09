FLOWERLAND: Celebrates 75 years of service

WYOMING, Mich — A beloved West Michigan flower shop is celebrating 75 years of service.

Flowerland began in 1949 as a produce stand, on 28th street.

Flowerland An undated picture of Flowerland.

“Back then, this was a remote farm community in Wyoming. So the business was started by someone selling fruit, peddling it door to door, and he set up shop on the corner," explained Bev Harkema, Project Manager for Flowerland.

Jacob Tunstra was the original owner of Flowerland. Tunstra was a huckster. Defined as someone who peddled items door to door.

“They bought the produce at the market, and they just drove up and down the residential streets selling to households women who were in need of produce," said Harkema.

In a time before grocery stores, your local producers were the ones for food. “That's kind of how the whole retail corridor started along 28th street. You know, it was farms," emphasized Harkema

Flowerland Flowerland back in the early 1970s.

Flowerland has endured a couple of different names over the years. “Market basket, your fruit basket, fruit basket, gardens. Fruit basket, flower land, and then flower land, because we don't sell produce anymore," explained Harkema.

While 28th Street looks different today, you can still find Flowerland at its original location. “They added onto the building, and then eventually, in the early 1960s they tore down that building and built this one," said Harkema.

Flowerland Clyde Park Avenue looking south towards old Beals Road (28th Street). The buggy is turning in where Fruit Basket Flowerland would be.

To celebrate 75 years of service, Flowerland plans to have some deals. “We're planning on doing some drawings, some giveaways,” explained Steve Harkema, CEO of Flowerland.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube