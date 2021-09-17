Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida man airlifted after crashing into Dowagiac Burger King

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
File photo of police lights
shutterstock_1033351477.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 18:06:01-04

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a vehicle that had struck a Burger King in Dowagiac Friday afternoon.

Officers found the vehicle still running on Spruce Street with its tires spinning when they arrived, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. They say a man was found unresponsive behind the wheel.

We’re told emergency care was administered to the 78-year-old Florida man before he was ultimately airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital in critical condition.

Investigations revealed that the man incurred a medical emergency after placing an order at the drive-through, police explain. They say this led to the vehicle striking the building, which resulted in minor damage to the structure.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News