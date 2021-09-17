Florida man airlifted after crashing into Dowagiac Burger King

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a vehicle that had struck a Burger King in Dowagiac Friday afternoon.

Officers found the vehicle still running on Spruce Street with its tires spinning when they arrived, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. They say a man was found unresponsive behind the wheel.

We’re told emergency care was administered to the 78-year-old Florida man before he was ultimately airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital in critical condition.

Investigations revealed that the man incurred a medical emergency after placing an order at the drive-through, police explain. They say this led to the vehicle striking the building, which resulted in minor damage to the structure.

