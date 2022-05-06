Fitness Friday: FitFest returns under new ownership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year, SweatNet GR's FitFest is returning to Grand Rapids.

SweatNet GR is a fitness events company that hosts about eight workouts a month with various Grand Rapids gyms and fitness studios. The company's largest event is FitFest, a four-day fitness event that attracts more than 1,000 participants and 50 gyms and studios.

While the fitness event (May 19 to 22) seemingly remains the same, there are new owners organizing the festivities.

Zach and Tessa Skogheim are the newest owners of the fitness events group. The pair began their fitness journey starting up The Loading Dock in February of 2021.

Now, more than a year later The Loading Dock is a successful strength and conditioning gym in the Creston neighborhood.

The Loading Dock is one of many gyms partnering with SweatNet GR for FitFest.

Zach says the event is a great way for gyms to receive exposure, especially after hardships during the height of the pandemic.

"Gym studios are very excited to participate in FitFest," said Zach Skogheim. "You know, a lot of gyms have closed here in Grand Rapids and that's really a sad thing to see. So I think a lot of people are very excited about the opportunity to get new faces into their gyms and studios and just meet new people and get their name out there and kind of show everybody what they do."

Even if you don't attend FitFest, the pair hopes people will be inspired to follow the intention behind the event and make fitness a priority in their life.

"Fitness and wellness are so important," said Zach Skogheim. "I would say mainly for longevity and quality of life, honestly."

