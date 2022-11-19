First responders stay busy as crashes piled up throughout West Michigan

WXMI — Emergency responders stayed busy Friday as snow continue to fall throughout West Michigan. Michigan State Police says it even called in extra help.

One after another, crashes kept coming in. MSP Post Commander Matt Williams, who is usually in the office, was out on the road, too.

"It really doesn't matter what your rank is. Most people in the state police, but in all police departments, care about getting the job done, and I don't think the rank really matters," Williams told FOX 17.

Commander Williams says he responded to a handful of crashes. He wants drivers to keep one thing in mind, especially, after an accident: stay in your car.

"If you slide off into a ditch, there's probably a reason why you were just in an accident, so the people behind are going to be hitting the same ice or slush. There is a good chance they could wind up also going in the same path of travel you just went in," he added.

Williams says if you must be out on the roads on a snowy day like many of us saw Friday, you should pack food, water and blankets because if you do get in a crash, you don't know how long it will be until first responders arrive to help.

