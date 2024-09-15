First full day of ArtPrize draws thousands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize had its first full day on Saturday. It first erupted on the scene in 2009 and has attracted thousands ever since.

"I'm a huge fan of all the opportunities that ArtPrize gives artists, the exposure from folks coming from afar," said William David Jr., an artist from Durham, North Carolina. "I drove 12 hours to be here to give my art away, and it's not a lot of platforms that turn the city into an art gallery for folks to walk around from morning to the middle of the night."

David was one of many artists attending the event, ready to show off his creativity. Using a typewriter, he brings written words to life. "You simply write a word down for me, and I write a poem for you right on the spot, and I perform it every time."

At ArtPrize, creativity comes in many different forms. All the way from Colorado, Randy Dusdal is excited to show off a 15-year-long passion.

He uses scrap metal, and repurposed and recycled material to create masterpieces. "About 15 years ago, is when I first started sculpting, and I was doing figurative work, like these pieces here, stone, limestone, marble, and then I did some clay that I had cast into bronze."

ArtPrize will be in Grand Rapids until September 28.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube