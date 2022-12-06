Fired Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief presents case for reinstatement during Township meeting

KALAMAZOO TWP., Mich. — A former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief speaking out during a board meeting Monday, in an effort to get his job back.

FOX17 has been following this story for months. This comes after a female firefighter claimed she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through Fall 2021. Documents reveal she was inappropriately touched, hit across the face, and told to stop speaking Spanish by a colleague. As a result of how her allegations were handled, the Chief and Battalion Chief both lost their jobs.

Former Fire Chief David Obreiter pleaded his case to the community during Monday’s meeting. More than 60 people came out to the Kalamazoo Township board meeting, which lasted for four hours. Around 13 people got up for public comment before the presentation. There was a range of feelings on both sides with many supporting the alleged victim while others spoke up for the chief.

The presentation was made by David Obreiters Attorney, David Kotwicki. Although Obreiter was asked to come up from time to time to read and or explain a few documents.

During that presentation, his attorney said, people that allow harassment need to be held accountable, but it has to fit the facts. Which he says, isn’t the case for Obreiter. He pointed out how his wife, who sat next to him during Monday’s meeting, is 100% of Mexican descent and is Latina just like the victim, making it highly unlikely that he would ignore such claims.

It remains unclear whether or not this presentation will lead to the former Fire Chief getting his job back. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

