Fire safety for more treats than tricks this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You might not think of it, but fire safety and Halloween safety go together like trick and treat.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration between 2017-2019 fire departments across the country responded to an estimated 9,200 fires around October 31 resulting in an average of 25 civilian deaths, 100 injuries, and $117 million in property loss.

A lot of those fires, about 44%, were related to decorations being too close to some type of heat source or fire - like the candle in a jack-o-lantern.

To try and prevent issues this holiday here are a few tips from E.S.C.A.P.E Fire & Safety:

· When choosing a costume, stay away from long, trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out.

· Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

· Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames such as candles and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

· Use a battery-operated flameless candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are supervised at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways, and yards.

· Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

· Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working. Replace alarms over 10 years old.

· Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Be sure they know how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothing catches fire. (Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with their hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.)

