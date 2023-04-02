Fire in Kalamazoo leaves three displaced

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that left three people without a home.

The fire broke out Sunday morning around 12:45 on Park Place near Newell Place.

Firefighters say it started in the living room and smoke was seen coming from the door. They were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The three people inside were able to escape without injuries. The Red Cross provided assistance to the individuals.

If you have any information on the fire, you're asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.