Fire destroys barn, equipment in Casco Township

Posted
and last updated

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A barn full of hay and farming equipment on 68th St near 103rd Ave was destroyed Sunday night.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) tells FOX 17 a neighbor called it in around 10:15 p.m., but the barn was already fully engulfed by the time they got there.

Gaines Fire Department helped bring water to the rural location while Allegan County Deputies redirected traffic while the flames were put out.

SHAES investigators are still working to determine the cause, but the initial reports say no one was hurt.

