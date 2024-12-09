Fire destroys barn, equipment in Casco Township

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A barn full of hay and farming equipment on 68th St near 103rd Ave was destroyed Sunday night.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) tells FOX 17 a neighbor called it in around 10:15 p.m., but the barn was already fully engulfed by the time they got there.

SHAES

Gaines Fire Department helped bring water to the rural location while Allegan County Deputies redirected traffic while the flames were put out.

SHAES

SHAES investigators are still working to determine the cause, but the initial reports say no one was hurt.

SHAES

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube