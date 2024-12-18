Fire breaks out at Wyoming Public School Bus garage

WYOMING, Mich. — Details are sparse, but we know that Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at the Wyoming Public School bus garage around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There were 2 buses in the garage when it happened, but the school tells us getting kids home should not be impacted today.

Fire crews expect to be on the scene for several hours putting out hotspots and investigating the cause, but tell us everyone got out safe — medical crews only treating some for minor smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this story as details are confirmed.

