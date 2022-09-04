Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday.

The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street. Officers say smoke and flames were seen from the back of the building.

Officers were able to control the fire within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The business was unoccupied during the fire.

If you have any information on the fire, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.