'Film in West Michigan': Black Pigeon Studio opening new, larger space

WALKER, Mich. — West Michigan-based Black Pigeon Studios, a full scale film and video production operation, is opening their new expanded facility in Walker on Friday.

Black Pigeon was launched in September 2021 by Grand Rapids native Josh Sikkema, along with partners Johnny Ray of Detroit and Thomas Blunt of Los Angeles.

They were previously operating out of a facility in the downtown Grand Rapids area.

“We sat down and were like, what would we want if we were young professionals in the industry, and so we built that," Sikkema told FOX 17 Thursday.

"We have created a space that's a beautiful open canvas for creators with two stages, and it also doubles as an event space.”

The space is available for anyone to rent— regardless of production size or experience level.

"Ten years ago creators didn't even have this opportunity to really come in and have a place that was their hub, and we want to be that hub,” Johnny Ray said Thursday.

“We have full set designers, lighting and grip. We've got everything here," Sikkema added.

"So, come on in... Bring your projects in. Whatever you can dream up, we'll build.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube