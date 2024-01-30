Filing taxes? Here's how your return can help adoptable animals in West MI this year

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lana Carson says it’s a surprise almost as sweet as the dogs at Pound Buddies in Muskegon.

“This couldn’t come at a better time,” said Carson, the shelter’s director.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) awarded 22 shelters across the state $150,000 from the Animal Welfare Fund to support various projects.

Recipients included the following West Michigan animal shelters:



Calhoun County Animal Shelter received $10,000.

Pound Buddies received $10,000.

Lake County Animal Control received $8,000.

Harbor Humane Society received $6,000.

Ionia County Animal Control received $5,000.

Kalamazoo County Animal Services received $5,000.

Best Pals Animal Rescue received $3,000.

According to Carson, it’s difficult for organizations like hers to come by that type of money. Pound Buddies plans to uses its funds to spay and neuter dogs before they get adopted. Other shelters intend to use the money to train animal control officers and increase access to microchip scanners, according to MDARD.

“There’s so many great causes, of course, but these guys can be forgotten,” said Carson.

Carson says in addition to an increase in intakes, which rose 50 percent last year, it’s now more expensive to get dogs fixed too.

“Our spay and neuter a few years ago was $105. Then we went to $125 then $150, but this year, we’re at $175,” said Carson. “It’s very challenging when we only charge $210 for an adoption.”

MDARD allows people to donate part or all of their tax refund to the Animal Welfare Fund. According to the agency, it’s distributed more than $1.9 million to 305 shelters since 2010.

Carson encourages Michiganders to give local animals the support they need to be the best good girls and boys for their fur-ever families.

“This is like the last bit of innocence,” said Carson. “They can’t fight for themselves.”

To adopt a dog from Pound Buddies, click here.

Those who want to donate to the Animal Welfare Fund should check the fund's box on Form 4642, Voluntary Contributions Schedule, on their state tax returns.

