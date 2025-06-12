Fighting food insecurity: how a family can eat healthy on a limited budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As grocery prices continue to weigh heavily on West Michigan families, many are seeking creative ways to stretch their budgets while making healthy meals.

In our ongoing coverage of how rising costs are impacting families, we explore options for healthy meals that won't break the bank.

New numbers released Wednesday indicate that overall prices have risen by 2.4% compared to this time last year; however, inflation appears to be slowing. The Labor Department reports that prices increased just one-tenth of a percent from April to May, but the cost of groceries has continued to climb.

This increase affects various categories, including fruits, vegetables, breakfast cereals, and frozen foods. On a brighter note, egg prices have dropped by 2.7%, and overall meat and dairy prices have seen a slight decline.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food insecurity is linked to poor health, with studies showing that lower food security correlates with a higher probability of chronic diseases. Obesity and related chronic conditions are significant drivers of healthcare costs in the U.S., which total in the trillions.

A common concern associated with eating nutritious meals are high costs.

The USDA points out that a healthy diet can be achieved across different budget levels, including limited budgets. The agency suggests that a family of four aiming for a healthy yet affordable diet could spend around $1,000 a month.

To assist families in planning, the USDA develops four food plans at various cost levels: liberal, moderate, low, and thrifty. These plans outline the quantities of food and beverages that can be purchased and prepared for healthy meals and snacks, with updates reflecting changing market prices each month.

Focusing on the thrifty plan, which serves as the foundation for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the latest food plan published in May suggests that a family of four would spend about $230 per week, just shy of $1,000 a month. This includes purchasing the essential items such as protein, dairy, fruits, vegetables, grains, and condiments.

To illustrate practical meal planning, the USDA has created a menu with options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

Lunch Options from the Thrifty Plan Include:



Chicken salad sandwiches using cooked chicken breast on bread with sliced carrot sticks.

Peanut butter and apple sandwiches served with sliced oranges.

Tuna salad on bread accompanied by cucumber slices.

Egg salad sandwiches made with hard boiled eggs paired with a side of carrots.

Leftovers from dinner.

As families navigate these challenging grocery prices, the USDA’s guidance offers valuable insights into maintaining a balanced diet without overspending.

