Rising grocery costs force Grand Rapids woman to change shopping habits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rising grocery prices are changing the way some Americans shop, including longtime Grand Rapids resident Bonnie Watson.

Watson, who has always enjoyed baking, now considers it more of a luxury due to higher food prices.

“I’m not doing quite as much,” she said. "Not only has the grocery bill gotten higher, but utilities, gas, electric, water has gotten a lot higher. So if you're going to bake or do anything to that, that affects that."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices rose by 23.6% from 2020 to 2024.

"I feel that in today's world, the middle class is the one that's hurting because you can't get the assistance," said Watson. "Especially if you have a family, the cost is just horrible."

Bonnie Watson's baking creations.

It's especially challenging for Watson and her husband as they rely on Social Security. They're also currently supporting their daughter and granddaughter.

“My grocery bill has more than doubled,” she said. "Everything has gone up. Meat, especially the cheapest meat I found right now is pork. Pork is really reasonable. Chicken is expensive."

To adjust, Watson shops at multiple stores and seeks out sales, coupons and local deals.

“I don’t shop at just one store. I go to the Family Fares, the Gordons, the Kingmas," explained Watson. "I try to get my flour when it's on sale, my sugar and everything."

Watson also stretches her food purchases. She buys in bulk when possible, freezes leftovers, and uses them in meals like soups and stir-fries.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"If I have vegetables left from a meal, I put them in the freezer, and you can put them in a dish, like even chicken fried rice, or you can make a soup, put it in a vegetable soup," Watson added.

She prefers to shop locally when she can, even if it costs a bit more.

“It’s good quality,” said Watson.

Despite her efforts, Watson said the situation is not sustainable.

"I know it's got to get fixed for for the sake of the U.S., for the sake of the generations to come," Watson said. "Because we can't continue the way it is with the prices, it's got to come down."

