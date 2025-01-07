Ferrysburg implements new software system to combat short-term rentals in the city.

FERRYSBURG, MICH. — A lakeshore community inundated with short term renters and the concerns that come with them have a new tool to help monitor resident complaints. But it's going to cost some property owners.

Ferrysburg city officials will now utilize software engineering company called Granicus that will monitor complaints from residents 24/7.

Granicus will be the outlet for all residential complaints like loud noises, tipped over trash cans. And some guests staying below the required minimum of 7 days, which has been a big issue for some residents who are renting.

“The software will scour the internet and determine how much a rental is being advertised as rented over the course of the month,” said Craig Bessinger, City Manager of Ferrysburg.

But not all property owners see the benefits in the minimum stay rule. With some citing weekend travel plans that won't accommodate.

”With anything there's pros and cons, but I think in the overall pros of operating these short-term rentals are a benefit. “Said Graydon Meyer, a Ferrysburg property owner who rents.

But it doesn’t come for free, the costs of the service are just over $9000, short term rental owners though will now have to pay more for permits.

Rental permits will double for short term rental owners, going from $75 to $215, since most complaints are due to the minimum required days to stay.

“So the city code requires that the minimum stay is 7 days,“ said Bessinger. “So short term is from 7 to 28 days."

The city hopes to get the software implemented and ready for use come this summer.

