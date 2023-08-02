Fennville father calling for change after daughter was injured in crash at dangerous intersection

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Residents in Fennville are raising concerns over what they’re calling a dangerous intersection. They say it’s something they’ve complained about for years, and are calling for change.

Ashlynn Cluchey has lived in Fennville most of her life. She says the intersection at 126th and 56th streets was a problem even when she was growing up, and she’s had some close calls.

“I've almost had accidents there. I've had to swerve away from cars, cars have ran that stop sign and almost hit me, everybody in this area has some sort of story to tell about that intersection being bad,” said Cluchey.

Jon Swingel has lived in the area for ten years. He made a Facebook post three years ago warning of the dangers of the intersection— urging drivers to pay attention before someone gets hurt, worried for his family’s safety.

“The biggest problem is people going east to west pull out in front of people going south,” explained Cluchey. “There's a lot of traffic through there, a lot of people that come from town heading to Holland.”

On Thursday around 4 p.m., Swingel’s nightmare came true. His kids were involved in a crash at the intersection. His daughter had to be hospitalized and the car was totaled.

Jon Swingle

Jon Swingle

His 20-year-old daughter, 17-year-old son and his girlfriend were driving the yellow Jeep through the intersection, when they say a woman in a silver Subaru turned in front of them and crashed into the vehicle.

His daughter was transported to the hospital with a broken arm. Thankfully, his son and his girlfriend were not seriously injured.

FOX 17 sent a Freedom of Information Act request to both the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and fire department to see just how many accidents have occurred there, and how many deaths or injuries as a result. We’re still waiting for those reports.

Swingel’s biggest suggestion is installing LED flashing stop signs. He would also like to see the speed limit reduced in the area. In the meantime, he’s urging people to pay attention.

Earlier Tuesday, the Allegan County Road Commission installed traffic counters to monitor just how fast cars are driving through the intersection. We expect an update from them with their plans next week.

A petition was created on change.org to make the intersection at 126th and 56th streets in Fennville a four-way-stop with a signal light— citing countless crashes and too many injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube