Fennville announces $50,000 crowdfunding campaign for new City Square Park

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The City of Fennville has announced its plans to transform a vacant lot in its downtown into a park with new attractions. An ampitheater, a splash pad and an outdoor fireplace are some of the new additions proposed. While the project is being partly crowd funded, that's not where all the money will come from.

Local funds and federal grants will help fund the project, with the City asking residents to participate in the $50,000 crowdfunding campaign by June 14. The City Square Park will be located on the corner of Main Street and Maple Street.

City of Fennville

The city shared some of the plans for the new facilities at the park, including hosting events like summer concerts, movie showings and Goose Festival activities.

Fundraising is happening in partnership with local businesses. Restaurants in the area will be hosting share-of-proceeds events, including Crane's Pie Pantry, Root Café, Modales Winery and El Jaripeo throughout May.

To learn more and donate to the park project, click here.

