FEMA test alert scheduled for Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

FEMA alert coming Wednesday August 11 at 2:20p
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 10, 2021
MICHIGAN — FEMA and the FCC will send out a public alert on people's phones and TVs on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2:20 p.m.

FEMA stated in a press release that at 2:20 p.m. the alert will go out over TVs, interrupting regularly scheduled programs, and will be broadcast in English and in Spanish. It’ll also go out on Androids and iPhones that opted to receive test messages.

FEMA also stated that they’re doing it to assess their emergency readiness and to assess the "effectiveness of the Emergency Alert System and the wireless emergency alerts." They're also going to be identifying technological and administrative improvements that they need to make.

