Feeding America West Michigan opens new headquarters in Kentwood

FOX 17
KENTWOOD, Mich — Feeding America West Michigan is holding a grand opening for its new headquarters in Kentwood on Wednesday.

The nonprofit says the demand for food has increased by 18% over the past 12 months in its 40-county service area. A level of need unseen in their 43 years of service to the community.

    Food insecurity rates in West Michigan
    • Newaygo County: 16.2%
    • Muskegon County: 14.1%
    • Ionia County: 13.3%
    • Kent County: 12.4%
    • Allegan County: 12.1%
    • Ottawa County: 10.9%

    The new facility is on Shaffer Ave, just north of 32nd St SE and will allow for a 37% increase in the help they're able to give, expanding programs like Mobile Food Pantries and Gather 2 Grow.

    The grand opening of their new facility is at 12:45 Wednesday.

