Feeding America West Michigan opens new headquarters in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich — Feeding America West Michigan is holding a grand opening for its new headquarters in Kentwood on Wednesday.

The nonprofit says the demand for food has increased by 18% over the past 12 months in its 40-county service area. A level of need unseen in their 43 years of service to the community.



Food insecurity rates in West Michigan

Newaygo County: 16.2%

Muskegon County: 14.1%

Ionia County: 13.3%

Kent County: 12.4%

Allegan County: 12.1%

Ottawa County: 10.9%

The new facility is on Shaffer Ave, just north of 32nd St SE and will allow for a 37% increase in the help they're able to give, expanding programs like Mobile Food Pantries and Gather 2 Grow.

The grand opening of their new facility is at 12:45 Wednesday.

