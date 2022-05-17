Feeding America West Michigan announces 'Nourish Tomorrow' campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan has announced the $6 million advancement campaign Nourish Tomorrow. The goal of the campaign is to move the food bank’s headquarters from Comstock Park to a new location in Kentwood.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank acquired the larger facility in Kentwood due to the Comstock Pack facility operating beyond its functional capacity. To help transition the Kentwood location into a food bank, Feeding America West Michigan is asking for charitable gifts. They are also asking for gifts to expand food rescue and programs for children and seniors, as well as increase equity of service by strengthening community partnerships.

According to Feeding America West Michigan, the new facility will allow the food bank to double its food distribution. The goal is to increase annual distribution of 32.5 million meals within the next five years. So far, the Nourish Tomorrow campaign has raised $4.7 million, which is 78% of its total campaign goal. This includes a $2 million leading gift from Meijer.

“Feeding America West Michigan is a longtime partner of Meijer because every day, they support our mission to feed our neighbors facing hunger,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “It means so much to us to be able to help them as they launch this campaign to better meet the community’s needs and expand their vital work.”

“Today is a great day for celebration, but our work is not done,” said Feeding America West Michigan’s Board Chair Amanda McVay. “We’re calling on the community now to help us reach and exceed our goal. With your help, we can take this step toward a more nourished tomorrow.”

