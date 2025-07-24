Federal regulators reauthorize operating license for Palisades Nuclear Plant

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the first time in U.S. history, a shuttered nuclear plant has been given the green light to reopen.

On Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved a request by Holtec International to transition the plant from decommissioning status back to an operating license.

“This is a proud and historic moment for our team, for Michigan, and for the United States,” said Holtec International President Kelly Trice in a statement. “The NRC’s approval to transition Palisades back to an operating license represents an unprecedented milestone in U.S. nuclear energy. Our mission remains clear: to restart Palisades safely, securely, reliably, and in support of America’s energy future – while supporting local jobs and economic growth for decades to come.”

Holtec says the Palisades Nuclear Plant is now authorized to receive new fuel and formally transition licensed reactor operations to on-shift status.

Once it returns to service, Holtec says it will generate more than 800 megawatts of power — which is enough to power more than 800,000 households.

Federal regulators will continue working with Holtec to ensure a safe and reliable return to service.

Holtec says the project is led by approximately 600 full-time nuclear professionals at Palisades and supported by approximately 1,000 skilled trade workers, vendors and suppliers.

If all goes according to plan, the Palisades Nuclear Plant should reopen before the end of 2025.

Palisades first began commercial operations in 1971, and was owned by CMS Energy up until it was sold to Entergy in 2007.

Entergy closed the plant in May of 2022 due to financial reasons, and in June of that year, it was sold to Holtec International, an American energy company aiming to reopen it.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also pushed to keep the plant open, and the then democratic-controlled legislature approved $300 million in state dollars to support the restart.

It was also a focus of the Biden-Harris Administration. In September of 2024, The Department of Energy announced a $1.52 billion loan guarantee to Holtec to help finance the restoration and resumption of service. Some of that money has already been given to Holtec.

Republican congressman Bill Huizenga posted on social media that he's looking forward to the Palisades restart.

A new chapter in American history is on the verge of being written right here in Southwest Michigan.



Thanks to President Trump, Energy Secretary Wright, and hardworking Southwest Michigan residents, Holtec has received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to operate… — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) July 24, 2025

Despite the push at the federal and state level, some residents who live near the plant have voiced concerns about the plant's safety.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube