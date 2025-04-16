Concerns mount despite progress at Palisades Nuclear Plant's restart efforts

COVERT, Mich. — The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township achieved another milestone in efforts to restart it when, earlier this month, it gained full accreditation by the National Nuclear Accrediting Board for its operations training programs.

However, as preparations for its reopening continue, some residents in Michigan remain concerned about the plant's safety.

Holtec International, the operating company of the decommissioned plant, says its support is coming from all levels.

The accreditation is helping to get the next step of the restart going.

“We received national accreditation. It was unanimously supported for reestablishing our operations training program,” said Nick Culp, Holtec's managing director of government affairs.

This training program is vital for preparing plant operators who will manage the facility both in the control room and in the field.

But as the countdown toward the restart get closer, cries against it are getting louder.

Kevin Kamps, a Radioactive Waste specialist with Beyond Nuclear, a non-profit that is advocates for the end of nuclear waste production says there are issues with the plant.

"Holtec takes over Palisades in 2022. [It] did not do safety maintenance on the steam generators for two long years." Kamps said. "It dramatically, significantly worsened the steam generator tube degradation problem, and now proposes to put band-aid fixes on this pathway to reactor core meltdown."

Despite these concerns, Palisades continues to garner support from high-level officials. Holtec received a $57 million loan from the Energy Department, which is part of a larger federal loan that could be nearly $1.52 billion, to assist with the decommissioned plant's efforts.

WXMI The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert achieved a significant milestone earlier this month.



“The Trump administration has fully embraced nuclear as well as the Palisades restart as a part of that, as part of our nation's energy strategy.” Culp said.

Opponents such as Beyond Nuclear, advocate for a shift away from nuclear energy.

“So renewables are the future if we're going to have a future." said Kamps. "In fact, nuclear power is too unsafe to operate in a destabilized climate with ever worsening extreme weather.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is set to hold an open house next week to provide updates to the public.

The Palisades Nuclear Plant remains on track to restart in the fourth quarter of this year.

