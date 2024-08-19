Federal commission to inspect Berrien County nuclear plant after generator failures

(WXMI) — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced it is investigating a Berrien County nuclear plant after its diesel generator failed multiple times.

The federal organization says the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant experienced four diesel generator failures in two years, prompting inspectors to assess the generators’ reliability.

The NRC explains diesel generators are needed to supply backup power to safety equipment if the electrical grid is unable to do so.

We’re told the Bridgman, Michigan, plant made necessary repairs after each failure and is currently operating safely.

Three inspectors will review the failure timelines, the plant’s troubleshooting procedures and its ability to address concerning issues, according to the NRC.

After the inspection is complete, the NRC says they will post the inspection report on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube