FDA investigating report of baby's death after consuming Abbott baby formula

The FDA is investigating the report of a child's death after consuming formula made by Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis.

They did not say which specific formula was consumed.

In a statement, the FDA did specify the child died in January 2022, but the death was not reported until June 10.

Abbott is investigating the claims but says there was little product information to evaluate the case.

The company stopped production at the Sturgis plant earlier this year after a baby formula recall.

It restarted earlier this month but had to stop again due to flooding at the plant.