Fashion with a heart: non-profit raising money to help those with cognitive disabilities

ZEALAND, Mich. — Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zealand is working to fund their mission to help people with disabilities find safety, acceptance, and respect.

The non-profit is holding their annual fashion show, All Autumn. Join them for breakfast munchies, giveaways, and more, featuring fashion as worn by ministry members.

The fundraiser is held on Saturday October 22nd at 10 a.m. this year.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under.

Compassionate Heart Ministries is also looking for sponsors for this event as well. If you're interested, find out more here.