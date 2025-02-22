Fan bases clash as Spartans take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chrisler Center wasn't the only place packed Friday night. It was a big night for basketball fans all around west Michigan.

The big night meant big talk for the two fanbases. The Spartans going toe to toe against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

The Crisler Center is the arena for a mitten state showdown. Maize and Blue the blacklight at Big E’s Bar and Grill.

Big E's packed for big game

Take a look at some of the sights and sounds above.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube