Family still looking for son who went missing at 2018 Electric Forest festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. — The Electric Forest Music and Art Festival kicked off Thursday in Rothbury.

This annual event brings thousands of people to the mostly wooded Double JJ Resort.

For most, it’s a time to let loose, have fun and celebrate, but that is not the case for the family of Kevin Graves who was last seen at the 2018 festival.

Graves was 28 years old at the time. Investigators say he walked away from an argument with his girlfriend, and no one has seen him since.

Graves Family

Ever since he went missing, Kevin’s family shows up to the festival each year to pass out flyers and hope that maybe they will find him.

The Graves family tells FOX 17 that festival grounds staff members asked them to leave in 2022; however, this year, Electric Forest administrators met with the family ahead of time to come up with a plan.

Organizers asked the family not to pass out flyers this year, but their message of finding Kevin will be known on the grounds.

The Graves family bought a billboard that is visible from parts of the forest. It asks anyone with information to come forward.

FOX 17

“He had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody, you know, all of his friends and everything, everybody loved him. They thought Kevin was great,” Kevin’s father Gary told us. “He was very knowledgeable on things he had to do. He was a mechanic, you know, and taught him how to work on vehicles. He loved doing that kind of work. He could do anything. He could do construction work, building work, he was just, like, a handy guy.”

If you have seen Kevin Graves or have any information about where he could be or what happened to him, call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-887-5294.

