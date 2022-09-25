Fall in Michigan from My Michigan Beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is offically here which means it's a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the season with family and friends.

From fall foliage to cider mills and everything in between, there a lots of things to do in Michigan that scream fall.

Head up north for some fall colors, from Ludington to Marquette and everywhere in between, you can see some great fall colors whether its outside or from a warm place indoors. You're in luck if you head up soon because fall colors are starting to peak up north and in the Upper Peninsula so you'll see a wide variety of colors.

You can even take a steam train in parts of Michigan to see some fall colors. It's also a great way to escape everyday life and take a little break from the world.