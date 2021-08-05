Fall harvest expected to be spectacular despite variable weather this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The time is quickly approaching for apple cider, delicious doughnuts and everything pumpkin spice.

The fluctuating weather and diving temperatures have people thinking about the upcoming fall harvest.

The weather, as always, creates challenges for local farmers. Ed Robinette, the owner of Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery, states, "As fruit growers, we deal with the weather every day. And we just have to be ready to roll with it because we can't change it."

Despite an early spring, late-season frost, drought, exceptional rain and plenty of heat, the upcoming fall harvest looks to be stellar. Most local farmers are looking forward to the apple and peach harvest this year.

"We've had excellent weather this summer for growing, we had a dry spell, as you recall. But then we got all that rain. And since then we've had adequate rainfall, we have irrigation, which we haven't had to run lately. So that's, that's good. Free water is always a good thing," said Robinette.

The only thing to take note of is the early harvest this year! Robinette shared that their harvest is about a week or so early, so plan on your trip to the apple orchards sooner rather than later.