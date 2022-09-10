Fall events from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may not feel like it just yet but fall is approaching which means great food, music, art and fun. If you're looking for some fun, the West Michigan Tourist Association may have what you're looking for.

Lots of art fairs happen in the summer but fall is still the perfect time to immerse yourself in some cool art. If you'd like to do just that, head to Lowell for the 54th Annual Fallasburg Arts Festival on September 17 & 18. The fair will feature more than 100 fine art and craft booths as well as live music and great food. Hours are 10am-5pm each day and admission is free.

Looking to celebrate all things Irish? The Michigan Irish Music Festival returns to Muskegon's Heritage Landing September 15-18. The festival features live Irish and folk music as well as Celtic rock and storytelling. Irish food and drinks will also be available for people to purchase.

If you're looking to ring in fall with the whole family, consider heading to Southwest Michigan on September 17 for a bike tour. You'll be able to visit wineries, cider mills, orchards and more. Individual routes are available for every rider and they range from 15-62 miles in length. Proceeds from the bike rides go toward the construction of the Blue Star Trail. You'll need to register to take a bike ride, you can do that by heading to their website.