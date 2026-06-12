ALTO, Mich. — Friday morning brought extensive cleanup efforts to Saskatoon Golf Club after severe storms moved through the area overnight, uprooting dozens of trees on the course.

According to club officials, at least 70 trees were uprooted on the south end of the property, primarily impacting the Blue Nine course.

WATCH: Fairways buried in fallen trees after powerful storm hits Alto golf course

Fairways buried in fallen trees after powerful storm hits Alto golf course.

General Manager Pat Howard said he first learned about storm damage in nearby areas Thursday night and decided to check the course himself.

"I came back here in the back end of the course on the Blue Nine and saw the destruction as well as I could in the dark," Howard said.

When daylight arrived Friday morning, the full extent of the damage became clear. Dozens of trees were toppled across the course, creating a scene Howard said was all too familiar.

PAIGE MEYER.

Howard said the club experienced similar storm damage last year when severe weather hit the Gold and Silver Nine courses in May.

"We were hoping we would have escaped it this year," Howard said.

Despite the widespread tree damage, no buildings on the property were struck, and no injuries were reported.

Wittenbach Services and Howarth Brothers Landscaping and Sitework spent Friday clearing fallen trees and debris from affected areas of the course. While the Blue Nine remains closed during cleanup, the storm did not force the entire facility to shut down.

PAIGE MEYER.

"We like to be open whenever we can," Howard said. "The other nines had some small bits of debris down, but that was cleaned up in a couple of hours, and they're in really good condition."

Club officials said they are hopeful the damaged section of the course will be playable again by Monday.

PAIGE MEYER. Saskatoon Golf Club Friday afternoon.

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