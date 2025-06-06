Exposure warning: Measles case confirmed in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department has confirmed a measles case in Allegan County.

In a release provided Friday evening, the health agency said it is working closely with the Kent County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to investigate.

Because the measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, individuals who were present at the following locations may have been exposed:

Coachmen Strength & Conditioning – 7780 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Byron Center, MI, 49315

Monday 6/2 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

7780 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Byron Center, MI, 49315 University of Michigan Health West – 5900 Byron Center Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Wednesday 6/4 from 2:18 am to 5:02 am

5900 Byron Center Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 University of Michigan Health West Southwest Health Center – 2215 44 th St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Wednesday 6/4 from 11:46 am to 3:45 pm

2215 44 St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

ACHD says people who were at those locations during the specified times should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

In its release, ACHD said: Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to call their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care to prevent further spread. If seeking medical attention, call ahead to inform the doctor, urgent care, or emergency room of the potential measles exposure before arrival so facilities can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals. The ACHD can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (269) 673-5411. If outside of ACHD hours, Kent County residents can also contact 2-1-1. If it has been less than six days since the potential exposure, you may be able to receive post-exposure treatment that could prevent illness. Contact your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or local health department for vaccination and guidance.

