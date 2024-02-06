Explosion at Penn Township pumping station leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lakefort man was killed in a Cass County explosion Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. at a Penn Township pumping station on Bulhand Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told two men were at work on a tank that exploded and sparked a fire.

Deputies say one of them, 71-year-old Charles Lawrence, died as a result. The other worker received minor injuries.

CCSO tells us the investigation will be taken up by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal.

The sheriff’s office credits fire departments from Cass, Elkhart and Penn Township as well as ambulances from SEPSA and SMACS for their assistance.

