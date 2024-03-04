Experts: Tick season already starting, will likely be a bad one

GRAND RAPIDS — With this year’s mild winter, people have been getting outside to enjoy the warm weather. Unfortunately, a warm winter also means that our tick population did not die off with the freezing temps.

Now experts are warning that this spring ticks are going to be bad for both people and pets.

“These are some of the ticks that we've pulled off in the last few months,” says Veterinarian Ryan Buitenwerf from Howard City Veterinary Services.

Ryan says tick season has started early this year.

“Looks like it's probably getting ready to go lay eggs and that's why it's so enlarged," Ryan explains. "It’s had its blood meal.”

He has found numerous ticks already and spring hasn’t started yet. He says ticks are active any time the temperature is above freezing.

“This year, we've had a lot of days that are above freezing. And therefore, I think we’re seeing more ticks," says Ryan. "Plus, we're having dogs that are out more outside because the weather is better.”

“Adult ticks can survive over winter; they burrow down in the soil leaf litter and high grasses, and temps don't get down low enough for extended period; they can reemerge in the spring.”

Brendan Earl with the Kent County Health Department warns that people also need to watch out for ticks. He says that wearing light-colored clothes and tucking pant legs into your boots will help.

“When you're out enjoying the outdoors, make sure that when you're done, you do a quick tip: check on yourself, you know, check your clothes, check your body and make sure that no little hitchhikers have gotten on you.”

The big danger for both pets and people is getting Lyme disease from the black-legged tick. He says, “We don't want anyone to be scared. Because again, being outside enjoying the outdoors is also beneficial to your health.”

Dr. Buitenwerf says to treat your pets with a flea-and-tick treatment, and Earl says that people should use bug repellent that has DEET.

Now if you live in Kent County and you get bit by a tick, just bring the bug to the Health Department on Fuller Avenue and they can identify the tick for you.

