Exhibit based on PBS series 'Wimee's Words' coming to Grand Rapids Children's Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (GRCM), Acrisure, and Wimage have announced a new partnership to open the exhibit Wimee’s Dreams at the museum. The exhibit is inspired by the series Wimee’s Words, which airs on PBS.

The exhibit will include an interactive storytelling station where kids can storyboard their ideas. There will also be a puppet-making station to create characters. It will also include an interactive pretend set that will be the background for a make-believe television broadcast with a pretend camera.

The series Wimee’s Words follows Wimee, a robot puppet. In the show, Wimee creates a place where kids’ dreams can be visualized and realized.

“We are excited to bring Wimee to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to inspire all kids to see the potential of their ideas and imagination,” said Michael Hyacinthe, Chairman/President of Wimage. “This partnership with Acrisure and GRCM provides opportunities for our kids to dream and be the future creators and changemakers of their communities.”

“Wimee is a beloved character who celebrates children’s voices and ideas,” said Maggie Lancaster, CEO of Play at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. “We are so excited to bring Wimee’s World to life inside the museum where tens of thousands of children will get to create their own stories, puppets, and put on their own show, just like Wimee. On behalf of the entire Museum team, we’re especially thankful to Acrisure for leading as the title sponsor of the exhibit.”

Wimee’s Dreams will be on display at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum from September 2022-September 2024.

