Ex-volunteer basketball coach sentenced for sexually abusing underage student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former athletic volunteer at Ottawa Hills High School was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing an underage student.

Sharmon Eubanks was sentenced to 60 months in prison with credit for 74 days served. He is also required to pay court costs and must register as a sex offender.

Eubanks entered a guilty plea last month on two charges against him: an amended count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

In exchange, the other more serious charges against him were dismissed.

Court documents show the victim was under the age of 16 and also played basketball at Ottawa Hills High School at the time.

Their relationship lasted several months, between September and November of 2024.

The victim's mother received an anonymous notification on Facebook in December about their relationship and reported it to police — leading to Eubanks' arrest.

Grand Rapids Public Schools previously shared a statement with FOX 17, saying "Mr. Eubanks passed a background check and was an athletics volunteer briefly at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. He was never an employee or coach at GRPS."

