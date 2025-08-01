Former Ottawa Hills H.S. athletic volunteer pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former athletic volunteer at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids has pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge involving a student under the age of 16.

Court records show Sharmon Eubanks pleaded guilty to two charges in June: an amended count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The convictions would require registration under the Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act.

Other charges against Eubanks are set to be dismissed.

Eubanks was arrested and charged in May.

Sentencing is set for next week.

According to court documents, the victim, reportedly an Ottawa Hills basketball player, was allegedly involved in a relationship with Eubanks lasting several months from September to November of 2024.

The victim's mother reported the situation to police in December after receiving an anonymous notification on Facebook.

Grand Rapids Public Schools previously released a statement to FOX 17 reading, "Mr. Eubanks passed a background check and was an athletics volunteer briefly at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. He was never an employee or coach at GRPS."

The district also confirmed that Eubanks has not volunteered since October 2024.

