Ex-convict charged with 3 murders pleads no contest in one

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict charged with three murders in two Michigan counties has pleaded no contest in one of the cases.

Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire was accused of assaulting a girlfriend near Mount Pleasant in June and fatally stabbing her 13-year-old daughter, among other crimes.

The Morning Sun reports that the 41-year-old Gardenhire pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and other crimes.

On June 7, after a series of weekend crimes in Isabella County, Gardenhire drove to Flint in a stolen car and surrendered to police outside a liquor store.

Separately, Gardenhire is charged in Ingham County with killing a couple in April.