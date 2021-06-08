Police: Isabella County murder suspect in custody

MICHIGAN — We're just learning authorities in mid-Michigan have a man wanted for a homicide and sexual assault in custody on Tuesday.

The Shepherd Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page overnight.

State police were called to a home Sunday morning in Union Township near Mount Pleasant.

When they arrived, they found a teenage girl had been stabbed to death and a woman who was sexually assaulted.

The suspect, Isiah Gardenhire, who goes by Zeke, had a warrant for open murder and first degree criminal sexual conduct.

