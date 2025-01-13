Ex-business owners sentenced for stealing more than $3M from West Michigan customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple who once owned several West Michigan businesses have been sentenced for defrauding more than $3 million from nearly 40 customers.

Bridget Bureau and Gregory Hite, both 39, operated several businesses, including Great Lakes Trailer Manufacturing, Hites RV, GLR Transport, Alpine Trailer Sales and more, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told they both stole identities to illegally acquire loans totaling more than $5.4 million between 2016 and 2020. They reportedly impersonated victims while on the phone with other victims while also using numerous LLCs to hide their illegal activity.

The DOJ says the scheme unraveled when the pair ran out of cash and lenders pursued reparations for victims who had their identities stolen.

“Protecting victims from financial crimes is part of keeping our communities safe,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Hite and Bureau deceived unsuspecting victims out of millions of dollars for their personal gain. Criminals do not always wear masks and carry a gun; sometimes they carry out their deeds with a pen and paper and a dash of charm. We are determined to hold fraudsters accountable whoever they are.”

Bridget was sentenced to a little more than four years behind bars, federal attorneys say. Gregory was sentenced to 12.5 years. Both of them will be expected to pay back nearly $2 million to the victims they stole from.

