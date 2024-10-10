'Every vote could change the outcome of the election': Creative Mobility Group helps voters roll to the polls

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — As Election Day is quickly approaching, it's important that everyone is able to act on their right to vote. However, for some people, it's not so easy to simply drive to a polling station, which is why Creative Mobility Group is doing their part to make sure wheelchair users are able to make their voices heard on November 5th.

Kyle Friar is a 20-year-old battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that has caused him to slowly lose muscle strength over the course of his life.

Kyle's mom, DeAnne Friar, said, “When he was 13, he stopped walking and slowly lost his ability to use his upper body.”

Kyle and DeAnne purchased their wheelchair accessible vehicle through Creative Mobility Group. “If I did not have this car, I would not be able to get out to the polls or be able to cast my ballot,” Kyle said.

Now, Creative Mobility Group is offering similar wheelchair accessible vehicles for just $1 on Election Day.

Tommy Stowers, Marketing Director for Creative Mobility Group, said, "We’re doing this as a way to help people who are wheelchair users, make sure that they're exercising their right to vote, and that their voice is being heard in the election.”

Creative Mobility Group has four locations throughout the state, one located in Byron Center. Between these four locations, Creative Mobility Group plans to rent out roughly 40 wheelchair accessible vehicles on Election Day.

“I believe that every vote could change the outcome of the election," Kyle said. "Just one vote could change or sway the whole election.”

Creative Mobility Group is offering two separate time slots to rent out one of their wheelchair accessible vehicles. The first time slot is 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second time slot is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is recommended that you reserve a vehicle as soon as possible.

To reserve a vehicle, click here.

