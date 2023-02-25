Events to help you jump into March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March means spring is almost here. Whether you're looking to welcome in spring early or enjoy the last of winter, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some events for you.

If you're looking to have a ladies weekend full of laughter, love and skiing, Boyne Mountain is hosting a Women's Weekend from March 3-5. You and your girlfriends can lounge, dine and improve your skiing and snowboarding skills.

Looking to have a ball. The 4th annual Makers Ball returns to St. Joseph on March 4th. It'll take place at The Inn at Harbor Shores. It celebrates the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council’s Makers Trail. Tickets for the ball include a Souvenir Sampling Glass, 10 sampling tickets, a live dj and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Butterflies are Blooming Exhibition returns to Frederik Meijer Gardens on March 1. The exhibit will feature 7,500 tropical butterflies and is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibit in the country. This year's exhibit will highlight the microscopic detail and beauty of butterflies. The exhibit runs through April