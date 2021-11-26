Kalamazoo will kick off holiday season with Bronson Park Tree Lighting Ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday evening in Bronson Park.

Festivities are planned from 5-7 p.m. and the lighting of the park will happen at about 6 p.m., city officials said.

Activities include music and dance performances, crafts provided by the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, reindeer from GG Reindeer Farm, ice sculpting by Ice Guru, hot chocolate provided by Kzoo Parks and First Presbyterian Church and visits with Santa.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from food trucks lined up along the park on South Street, including Teresa’s Kitchen, Coffee Rescue, Weller Barbecue and Incredible Kettle.

Ada LeeAnn, an indie-pop singer, will kick off performances from 5-5:10 p.m., followed by Blendings Vocal Ensemble from 5:15-5:40 p.m.

The mayor, city commissioners, city manager and Santa will then join the stage to read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and flip the switch to light up Bronson Park, officially marking the start of the holiday season.

After the park has been lit, Trinity Prep Center dance group will perform from 6:10-6:25 p.m., followed by Small Sounds with pop, rock and electronic music for kids from 6:30-6:45 p.m.

DJ Chuck will close out the show from 6:45-7 p.m.

The event is free and open to all community members.

Attendees are expected to follow CDC and local health official guidelines to protect themselves and the community from COVID-19.